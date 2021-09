Here’s a look at five Miami Dolphins players to watch during the 2021 season: Tua Tagovailoa, QB The No. 1 factor for the success of the 2021 Dolphins will undoubtedly be the progress of the player that wears No. 1, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Sure, he was 6-3 in nine starts as a rookie, but many of those wins were behind the defense or, in one case in Las Vegas, he was relieved by veteran ...