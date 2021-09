Steve Eubanks is a New York Times bestselling author and managing editor for the LPGA. TOLEDO, OHIO | The beauty of match play is that it doesn’t matter. You can make 7 on a par-3 and as long as your opponent makes 8, you win. There were no such numbers on display in the opening session of the Solheim Cup but there were a few 6s and more than a few holes won with pars.