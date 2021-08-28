Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

New trio of Titans out, with Vrabel missing preseason finale

St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee coach Mike Vrabel will miss the Titans' preseason finale a week after testing positive for COVID-19, and a pair of coaches and another player have joined the protocols as the team's outbreak grows. The Titans announced Saturday special teams coach Craig Aukerman, who missed a...

www.stltoday.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Shannon
Person
Anthony Rush
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#Mizzou Football#American Football#Ap#The Associated Press#Kmox
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
University of Missouri
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLthunderboltradio.com

Titans Coach Vrabel Tests Positive for COVID-19

Tennessee Titans head football coach Mike Vrabel has tested positive for COVID-19. Vrabel announced on Sunday that he woke up with a sore throat and earache, and was tested twice, with each revealing a positive virus result. The positive test came just hours after the Titans beat Tampa Bay 34-2,...
NFL247Sports

Tennessee Titans preseason: Assistants Craig Aukerman, John Streicher stepping up with Mike Vrabel absent

With Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel unable to be on hand for the team's Saturday preseason contest vs. the Chicago Bears, a pair of assistants will be taking on increased duties amid Vrabel's absence. Per a report from Jim Wyatt, Titans special teams coach Craig Aukerman will be handling team communication with players, while John Streicher, the team's coordinator of football development, will handle game decisions and more during the team's preseason finale.
NFLwilliamsonhomepage.com

Titans’ Vrabel, Robinson advocate for getting vaccine

The Tennessee Titans endured a COVID-19 outbreak last season that affected more than 20 players and coaches and caused a few wrinkles in the regular season schedule as well. That was before three COVID-19 vaccines became available to the general public. Now the Titans are about 98 percent vaccinated, according...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys: Make Cam Newton the QB2 in 2021

In 2020, we all witnessed the horror show of the Dallas Cowboys not having a competent backup quarterback-let alone not having franchise quarterback Dak Prescott playing under center. The Cowboys backup quarterbacks’ horror show was so bad that it nearly rivaled the Cowboys’ putrid 31st ranked defense. Hey, they were...
NFLESPN

Former Super Bowl champ Patten dies in motorcycle crash

COLUMBIA, S.C. --  Former NFL receiver and three-time Super Bowl champion David Patten Jr., who caught Tom Bradys first postseason touchdown pass to help the Patriots win their first title, has died in a motorcycle accident. Richland County coroner Naida Rutherford said in a statement Patten was killed in...
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Here is What Cam Newton Said After Being Released By Patriots

Cam Newton shared a statement on social media after being released by the New England Patriots on Tuesday morning. "I really appreciate all the love and support during this time but I must say...please don't feel sorry for me!! #imGOOD," Newton shared on his Instagram story, which was captured and tweeted by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
NFLthespun.com

Eagles TE Reportedly Suffered Season-Ending Injury Last Night

We’re at the midway point of the NFL preseason and the injuries appear to be mounting. Last night the Philadelphia Eagles lost their exhibition game against the New England Patriots, and lost a tight end in the process. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Eagles tight end Jason Croom is...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former NFL Quarterback Has Been Released From Prison

Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Art Schlichter spent roughly a decade in prison because of a huge ticket scheme. It wasn’t until this summer that he was released from the Trumbull Correctional Institution in Ohio. Schlichter, the No. 4 overall pick in the 1982 NFL Draft, became eligible for parole on...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: NFL Player’s Wife Broke The News That He Was Traded

On Thursday night, the Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars for former Pro Bowl linebacker Joe Schobert. The news took the NFL world by surprise as there were no previous reports of the teams discussing a potential trade. How the news came out, though, may have been even more of a surprise.
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Dolphins Will Move On From Tua Tagovailoa the First Chance They Get

Jason Smith: "If (the Dolphins) wanted to make sure everybody knew Tua was their guy, they would have gone out in a bigger defense after the latest Deshaun Watson storyline came out. But they didn't. Why? Because they still want to move on. There is still a faction of the Miami Dolphins who don't believe he is their quarterback and want to go after Deshaun Watson, or another guy if he becomes available. Too many times we have seen 'the Dolphins are in on this quarterback, and this quarterback, and this quarterback...' Why? You already have a guy! Nobody else is doing that, but the Dolphins keep doing it. They will kick Tua to the curve as soon as they can. This wasn't a public endorsement, this was behind closed doors 'hey Tua is our guy, so let's move forward with that.' Players are smart, they know. You can't snowball these guys and say something in private when they know publicly there are stories of them wanting a new quarterback. At least some, if not a large portion of the Dolphins front office and ownership want a quarterback, which means, there is going to be a new quarterback."
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Titans Released Veteran Quarterback On Wednesday

Matt Barkley is going to look for his eighth NFL franchise as we approach Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season. After signing with the Tennessee Titans this offseason, he has now been released. Barkley signed a two-year deal with the team on Aug. 5. He was set to make...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Bucs OC Byron Leftwich’s Latest Comment Should Scare The NFL

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are gearing up for a title-defending run in 2021. And according to third-year offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, Tom Brady and the Bucs’ offense are well-equipped to accomplish that goal. With all 11 starters returning from last year’s Super Bowl winning offense, Leftwich says Brady and his...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Tennessee Titans biggest winners and losers from preseason finale

The Tennessee Titans have some tough decisions to make about this roster. Well, that was fun to watch. After two blowout wins in the first two preseason games, the Tennessee Titans were forced to deal with some adversity. They were the team that turned the ball over. They had to rally late. They did but ultimately fell in a 27-24 loss to the Chicago Bears.
NFLPosted by
AllTrojans

Tennessee Titans Release Matt Barkley, Sign to Practice Squad

The Tennessee Titans released former USC quarterback Matt Barkley on Wednesday. Barkley signed with the Titans in August, and completed 24-of-39 passes for 295 yards and three touchdowns, with one interception, during the preseason. The California native was competing against QB Logan Woodside for the backup role to starter Ryan Tannehill, but ultimately lost the fight.
NFLFOX Sports

Tony Romo compares Zach Wilson to Patrick Mahomes, but not everyone is buying it

This year's crop of rookie NFL QBs has garnered a lot of buzz heading into Week 1. Between the five selected in the first round ⁠— Trevor Lawrence (No. 1 overall, Jacksonville Jaguars), Zach Wilson (No. 2 overall, New York Jets), Trey Lance (No. 3 overall, San Francisco 49ers), Justin Fields (No. 11 overall, Chicago Bears) and Mac Jones (No. 15 overall, New England Patriots) ⁠— each rookie has shown promise of immense potential.

Comments / 0

Community Policy