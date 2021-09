CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — “It felt really good to see them and have that before I leave,” Nichole Millage, 4x Paralympian, said. That’s because one athlete was given a send-off ceremony since she leaves for Tokyo tomorrow morning. Nichole Millage is heading to japan to represent Team USA in the Paralympics. She was shown some love by family, friends, and coworkers as they wished her luck before she leaves.