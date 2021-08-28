Woman charged with domestic assault after flipping the “Russian bird” at her roommate — Nina Sukhovetskaya

54-year-old Daniel L. Murphy was arrested Wednesday after allegedly assaulting a woman and holding her against her will. Around 3:00am in the morning, a woman called 911 saying she had just been assaulted and wasn’t sure where she was. She said she was currently with Murphy who threatened to kill her with a knife earlier in the evening. The woman said Murphy was currently asleep, but she was afraid that he would wake up if she tried to leave.