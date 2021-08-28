Woman charged with domestic assault after flipping the “Russian bird” at her roommate — Nina Sukhovetskaya
67-year-old Nina Sukhovetskaya says she got into an argument with a woman who lives with her after the woman would not open her bedroom door to allow her to see inside. Nina reportedly performed the Russian version of “flipping the bird” toward the victim, Amber Davis, who claims Nina’s hand lightly hit her in the nose. She is charged with domestic assault, and free on a $1,000 cash bond.www.scoopnashville.com
