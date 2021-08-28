Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Woman charged with domestic assault after flipping the “Russian bird” at her roommate — Nina Sukhovetskaya

By Jason Steen
scoopnashville.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article67-year-old Nina Sukhovetskaya says she got into an argument with a woman who lives with her after the woman would not open her bedroom door to allow her to see inside. Nina reportedly performed the Russian version of “flipping the bird” toward the victim, Amber Davis, who claims Nina’s hand lightly hit her in the nose. She is charged with domestic assault, and free on a $1,000 cash bond.

www.scoopnashville.com

Comments / 5

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Roommate#Flipping#Birds#Russian#Casechargebond#Sukhovetskaya
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Russia
Related
Lancaster, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Woman Charged With Assaulting 3-Month-Old Baby

LANCASTER, PA — Authorities state that on Monday, August 30th at around 11:20 am, Lancaster City Bureau of Police officers, along with emergency medical services personnel were dispatched to an address on the 500 block of N. Plum St., Lancaster for a report of a three-month-old child who was barely conscious and having trouble breathing.
Pierre, SDdrgnews.com

Pierre woman faces charges after early morning argument yesterday

A 55 year old Pierre woman was arrested for Aggravated Assault-Domestic Violence and other charges after an incident at a bar early yesterday (Aug. 29, 2021) morning. Information from the Pierre Police Department says shortly before 2am (1:48am), officers were called to a bar in the 600 block of South Lowell after receiving a report of an altercation involving a firearm. When officers arrived, they learned Dawn Magnusson had pointed a loaded gun in a threatening manner at another person inside the bar.
Iowa Statekyoutv.com

Police: Southeast Iowa woman accused of assaulting her mother

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KYOU) - On August 28, 2021 at approximately 5:39p.m deputies with the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to 14373 32nd St. for an assault between household members. Upon arrival, police say Nita Christina Smothers, age 37, of Burlington, Iowa had assaulted her mother and caused bodily...
Wichita Falls, TXtexomashomepage.com

Officer intervenes as man continues to assault woman despite commands to stop

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls police officer intervenes with his gun and taser unholstered to stop a violent assault of a woman on Wednesday. According to an affidavit, officers responded to Sun Valley Apartments on Central Freeway about a man assaulting a woman who had intervened to stop an argument between the man and his girlfriend. The woman later told police the man was abusive to the victim and she was trying to stop an argument before it got worse.
rocket-courier.com

Woman Arrested after Assaulting Police Officer

Ashley FabyanA Towanda woman is in the Bradford County Correctional Facility in lieu of $100,000 after she was arrested for assaulting a Towanda Borough Police officer. According to police, Ashley Fa...
Springfield, MOKTTS

Woman Dies After Assault In Springfield

A woman has died after she was assaulted at a home in north Springfield. Police were called to the home in the 200-block of West Atlantic Saturday. They found a woman with critical injuries. KY3 reports police haven’t identified any suspects in the case.
Spokane, WAFOX 28 Spokane

Man arrested after allegedly assaulting woman, holding her against her will

54-year-old Daniel L. Murphy was arrested Wednesday after allegedly assaulting a woman and holding her against her will. Around 3:00am in the morning, a woman called 911 saying she had just been assaulted and wasn’t sure where she was. She said she was currently with Murphy who threatened to kill her with a knife earlier in the evening. The woman said Murphy was currently asleep, but she was afraid that he would wake up if she tried to leave.
Coralville, IAKCJJ

Coralville woman charged with assault and fighting with police

A Coralville woman was taken into custody early Saturday morning after allegedly assaulting another woman and fighting with police when arrested. 35-year-old Sara Heumphreus of Holiday Road is accused of striking the victim in the head and face repeatedly, causing severe swelling, a cut lip, redness and pain. Officers spoke with Heumphreus around 1:30am Saturday about the incident, and she allegedly got upset during their conversation and attempted to go back into her residence.
Public Safetywashingtonnewsday.com

After investigators determined that the suspect killed posed no threat, the officer was charged with assault.

After investigators determined that the suspect killed posed no threat, the officer was charged with assault. According to the Associated Press, a Texas police officer has been charged with aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon after fatally shooting a murder suspect earlier this year after investigators found the individual murdered posed no immediate threat.
Helena, MTIndependent Record

Helena woman charged after fight with police

A 23-year-old Helena woman was charged with multiple crimes after a physical altercation with police. Katelyn Marie Smock is charged with felony assault on a peace officer, misdemeanor criminal mischief, misdemeanor operating a vehicle without insurance, misdemeanor resisting arrest and misdemeanor obstructing a peace officer. On Aug. 29, Helena Police...
Eagle Butte, SDdrgnews.com

Eagle Butte woman indicted for assault and drug charges

A 40 year old woman from Eagle Butte has been indicted by a federal grand jury for Assaulting, Resisting, and Impeding a Federal Officer and two counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance. Frances Sioux Montero pled not guilty. The Indictment alleges that on May 12, 2021,...
Ottumwa, IAottumwaradio.com

Ottumwa Man Charged with Burglary, Assault, Child Endangerment

An Ottumwa man is accused of forcing his way into a residence, assaulting an occupant, and intentionally harming his child. 21-year-old Kaleb Sanders has been charged with second-degree burglary, two counts of assault while participating in a felony, and two counts of child endangerment. Court records indicate at 12:15 AM...
Fairfield Glade, TNCrossville Chronicle

Woman arrested for domestic assault by vehicle

On Tuesday, Aug. 31, at approximately 12:50 p.m., officers from the Fairfield Glade Police Department responded to the report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Lakeview Dr. near Lakewood Dr. Officers arrived to find a male subject laying on the side of the roadway later identified as Joshua...
Public Safetymiddlesboronews.com

Man charged with cutting woman with knife

A man is facing charges including assault after allegedly cutting a woman with a knife. Daniel Fletcher, 49, of Middlesboro, was arrested on Sunday by Middlesboro City Police Officer Morgan Justice. According to the Citation, officers responded to 28th Street and Cumberland Avenue on a report of an assault with...
Bemus Point, NYchautauquatoday.com

Bemus Point man charged after domestic incident

A Bemus Point man is facing multiple charges after State troopers from Jamestown investigated a domestic incident in the town of Bemus Point on Sunday. Troopers say 31-year-old Bryant Stevens allegedly pushed a female victim into a door and placed her in a chokehold, impairing her breathing. The incident reportedly occurred in front of their two-year-old child. Stevens has been charged with criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation, endangering the welfare of a child and harassment in the 2nd degree. He was arrested, processed at SP Jamestown and transported to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy