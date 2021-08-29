Police Searching For 4 Suspects Accused Of Assaulting, Robbing Man In Greenwich Village

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for a group of men accused in a robbery in Greenwich Village .

It happened just before 1:30 a.m. on July 16 on West 12th Street near Sixth Avenue.

Four suspects reportedly chased a 24-year-old man after they got into some kind of altercation.

Police say they punched and kicked the man, then stole his wallet, which contained $150 cash and credit cards.

The victim wasn’t seriously injured.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782 . Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.