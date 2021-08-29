Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Police Searching For 4 Suspects Accused Of Assaulting, Robbing Man In Greenwich Village

By CBSNewYork Team
Posted by 
CBS New York
CBS New York
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OCFI5_0bg70ZVQ00

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for a group of men accused in a robbery in Greenwich Village .

It happened just before 1:30 a.m. on July 16 on West 12th Street near Sixth Avenue.

Four suspects reportedly chased a 24-year-old man after they got into some kind of altercation.

Police say they punched and kicked the man, then stole his wallet, which contained $150 cash and credit cards.

The victim wasn’t seriously injured.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782 . Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
57K+
Followers
16K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenwich Village#Police#Nypd#Nypd#Spanish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Police: Suspect Arrested In Deadly Shooting Of 15-Year-Old Amir James In East Harlem

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have arrested the gunman they say killed an innocent teenager and wounded another man earlier this year in East Harlem. Shane Lloyd, 33, was charged Tuesday with murder and criminal possession of a weapon. Police said Lloyd shot 15-year-old Amir James on May 31 at the corner of Lexington Avenue and East 123rd Street. James later died at the hospital. A 30-year-old man was also shot but survived.
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Woman Injured In Bedford-Stuyvesant Shooting, Police Investigating

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is investigating a shooting that injured a woman in Brooklyn on Wednesday afternoon. Police say someone opened fire outside the Tompkins Houses in Bedford-Stuyvesant around 1:10 p.m. The 32-year-old victim says she was walking nearby when she heard shots being fired and then suddenly felt pain. Police say she was shot in the right hip and is expected to be OK. Investigators say two suspects were seen riding on a scooter. It’s unclear what led to the shooting.
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Caught On Camera: Man Robs Bronx Barbershop At Gunpoint, Gets Away With Nearly $30K Worth Of Property

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for the suspect who robbed a Bronx barbershop, making off with nearly $30,000 worth of property. Video shows the suspect walk into the E.T. Barbershop on 183rd Street in the Belmont section Thursday. Police are searching for the suspect who robbed a Bronx barbershop on Aug. 26, 2021, making off with nearly $30,000 worth of property. (Credit: NYPD Crime Stoppers) Police say he then pulled out a gun while the barber was giving a customer a haircut. The barber can be seen handing over several items, including gold chains, a Rolex watch, other jewelry, two cell phones and $700 in cash. Police estimate the total value of the stolen items to be $28,500. Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com. Editor’s note: This story first appeared on August 28. 
Cranford, NJPosted by
CBS New York

SEE IT: Floodwaters From Ida Cause Basement Wall To Collapse

CRANFORD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Surveillance video captured the frightening moment floodwaters from Ida caused a basement wall to collapse at a Cranford home Wednesday. In the video, a person can be seen walking in the basement through water up to their ankles. The family was downstairs trying to clean up when the wall suddenly gave way and several feet of water came pouring in. “The water just came in and, like, lifted me off my feet. I just remember being to the ceiling,” Janice Valle said. “I can’t swim, so I was afraid to leave that spot that I knew I had a little bit of air to breathe.” Fortunately, other family members heard her screaming and rushed downstairs to help.
Passaic, NJPosted by
CBS New York

Ida Aftermath: Search Continues In Passaic For Missing College Students Nidhi Rana, Ayush Rana

PASSAIC, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Fear is growing that two missing college students from Passaic may have been swept away in Wednesday’s flood waters. Nidhi Rana, who goes to Seton Hall, was with Ayush Rana, a student at Montclair State, when the storm hit Wednesday night. Search teams were out again Friday, scouring the area near the Passaic River for any sign of the pair. Nidhi Rana’s father was also there. He’s praying rescuers find his daughter while also worrying about his wife at home. “My wife, she’s not eating nothing. Very dangerous situation at home. Serious matter,” he said. The students were last seen around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday getting out of their car near a storm drain that empties into the Passaic River.
Rahway, NJPosted by
CBS New York

Flood Possibly Caused Gas Leak Before Rahway, NJ Home Exploded, Police Say

RAHWAY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Surveillance video captured the dramatic moment when a house exploded in Rahway early Thursday. No one was inside, but a driver was hurt by flying debris. The explosion leveled the house on River Road and at least three other homes were damaged. “I was asleep when it happened. My mom had to wake me up. Apparently people blocks from my house literally felt the vibration of the explosion,” said Adams Desir, a neighbor. We’re told the family who lives at the house evacuated before it happened because of flooding. Rahway Police said the explosion remains under investigation, but it appears flooding caused a gas leak that led to the blast.
AnimalsPosted by
CBS New York

SEE IT: Bees Safely Removed After Swarming Midtown Light Pole

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A beehive created a big buzz Tuesday in Midtown. The hive attracted the attention of a crowd, along with the NYPD. Video showed thousands of bees swarming a light pole at 47th Street and Sixth Avenue. After years of dedicated service, Officer Mays from @NYPDBees retired yesterday. Det. Travis from @NYPDSpecialops has taken over the 'sting operations' and is already creating a buzz. A swarm of 10,000 bees was spotted near Times Square & were safely relocated pic.twitter.com/UiMQCQPTpr — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) September 1, 2021 The NYPD said its longtime beekeeper retired Monday, but another detective took control of the situation. Police said the bees were safely relocated.
Connecticut StatePosted by
CBS New York

‘It’s Just Insane’: Wife Speaks Out After Uber Driver Sijo George Brutally Attacked By Riders In Connecticut

DARIEN, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — A 21-year-old Connecticut man is facing charges for allegedly attacking an Uber driver, and the disturbing incident was caught on camera. As CBS2’s Tony Aiello reported, the weekend attack on Uber driver Sijo George is difficult to listen to and watch. It happened in a Darien, in neighborhood where many homes sell for well over $1 million. The incident started in Stamford, where George picked up two men who asked to be dropped off at different destinations. Shandaken Ford (Photo provided) At the first stop, both men got out. When George asked if there was another stop, 21-year-old Shandaken Ford grew irate...
Mount Vernon, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Exclusive Video: 1 Dead Following Altercation Between Mount Vernon City Workers

MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A long-simmering dispute between two Mount Vernon city workers led to deadly violence. A Department of Public Works worker was fatally stabbed and a Water Department worker was charged with manslaughter, and is claiming self-defense. CBS2 has obtained exclusive video of the deadly confrontation. READ MORE: Trash Piling Up In Mount Vernon As Mayor Declares State Of Emergency, Accuses Comptroller Of Negligence A memorial marks the spot on East Third Street, where 35-year-old Chinny Browne was fatally stabbed, and surveillance video shows the moments leading up to the Friday afternoon violence, CBS2’s Tony Aiello reported. As the footage shows, Carlton Naughton,...
Manhattan, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Manhattan DA Announces Charges Against 15 In Fake COVID-19 Vaccination Card Conspiracy

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — More than a dozen people were charged Tuesday in a fake COVID-19 vaccination card conspiracy. The phony cards were allegedly sold on social media, and the buyers are believed to have similar careers, CBS2’s Alice Gainer reported. About half of the 15 people charged with felonies were arraigned in Manhattan Criminal Court. READ MORE: Law Enforcement Starting To Make Progress In Search For Sellers Of Fake Vaccination Cards It’s alleged that 31-year-old Jasmine Clifford from Lyndhurst, New Jersey sold 250 forged COVID-19 vaccination cards over Instagram and worked with 27-year-old Nadayza Barkley, who works at a medical clinic in Patchogue, to...
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Latest Round Of Gun Violence In New York City Leads To War Of Words Between Officials, State Court System

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The city is contending with another rash of gun violence, after more than a dozen shootings were reported from Monday into Tuesday. Now, city officials are placing the blame on each other and the state’s court system, CBS2’s Thalia Perez reported. Two young women were the latest shooting victims across the five boroughs. Fortunately, both suffering non-life threatening injuries during the early morning incident in the Morrisania section of the Bronx. But the discussion on the uptick in crime has lawmakers pointing fingers and neighbors wondering when it’s all going to end. “I’m afraid to walk, but I have to...
Arkansas StatePosted by
CBS New York

Cougar Kept As Pet In Bronx Home Transferred To Arkansas Animal Shelter

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A cougar that was kept as a pet in a Bronx home is now on its way to an animal sanctuary in Arkansas. The Humane Society said the nearly 1-year-old female cougar was removed from the home Thursday. The animal weighs about 80 pounds. The Society said the owners recognized that a wild cat is not fit to live in any domestic environment and turned the cougar over to authorities. It was first taken to the Bronx Zoo, where veterinarians cared for it over the weekend. The NYPD said the case is under investigation.

Comments / 0

Community Policy