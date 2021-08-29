Alleged break-in suspect dies over week after being shot

A Sylvania man has died in the hospital more than a week after he was shot while trying to enter a South Toledo house.

Devin Brackett, 34, was pronounced dead at 3:28 a.m. Saturday in Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center, said Dr. Jeffrey Hudson, a Lucas County deputy coroner. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

Occupants of a South Toledo residence shot a man on Aug. 20 as he tried to break into the home with a firearm, police said.

WTVG-TV, Channel 13, The Blade’s media partner, reported that police identified the break-in suspect as Mr. Brackett.