Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Toledo, OH

Alleged break-in suspect dies over week after being shot

Posted by 
The Blade
The Blade
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ebSgS_0bg70Ych00

A Sylvania man has died in the hospital more than a week after he was shot while trying to enter a South Toledo house.

Devin Brackett, 34, was pronounced dead at 3:28 a.m. Saturday in Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center, said Dr. Jeffrey Hudson, a Lucas County deputy coroner. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

Occupants of a South Toledo residence shot a man on Aug. 20 as he tried to break into the home with a firearm, police said.

WTVG-TV, Channel 13, The Blade’s media partner, reported that police identified the break-in suspect as Mr. Brackett.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
488
Followers
704
Post
108K+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lucas County, OH
City
Sylvania, OH
Lucas County, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Sylvania, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Toledo, OH
Toledo, OH
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Vincent#Police#Wtvg Tv#Channel 13
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Toledo, OHPosted by
The Blade

South Toledo toddler's death remains unsolved one year later

One year ago hundreds of people began a desperate search for a little boy reported missing from an apartment complex in South Toledo. Local authorities and volunteers, some who drove long distances to help, spent five brutally hot, muggy days searching for 3-year-old Braylen Noble, who was autistic and nonverbal, after he was reported missing Sept. 4, 2020, from the Hunter’s Ridge Apartments on Gibraltar Heights Drive. They navigated dangerous terrain thick with underbrush in and around around Swan Creek.
Lucas County, OHPosted by
The Blade

Two charged with attempted theft of catalytic converter

TEMPERANCE — Two Lucas County men face charges after a Bedford Township homeowner allegedly caught them trying to steal a catalytic converter from a vehicle. Michael Biegaj, 53, of Oregon, and Philip Skiles, 29, of Toledo, were attempting to remove a catalytic converter from a vehicle parked at a residence in the 1000 block of Sterns Road on Sunday afternoon when the 32-year-old homeowner confronted them, Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough said Friday.
Toledo, OHPosted by
The Blade

Man shot in North Toledo

A man exiting a van to go to work Tuesday afternoon in North Toledo was shot in the upper right leg by an occupant of a vehicle that pulled up alongside his, Toledo police report.
Toledo, OHPosted by
The Blade

Arrest made in February fight murder

A 38-year-old man has been arrested and charged with the Feb. 26 shooting murder of Tyrone Gregory, 61, Toledo police said Wednesday. Charged with murder was Phillip Henry, of the 1000 block of Oakwood Avenue, who was booked Wednesday into the Lucas County jail.
Wood County, OHPosted by
The Blade

Two die in Wood County crash

WAYNE, Ohio — Two people died when a car collided with a tractor-trailer Thursday evening at a rural Wood County intersection. Car driver Magdalena Torres, 43, and passenger Aurelia Torres, 18, both of Portage, Ohio, were pronounced dead at the scene of the 7:37 p.m. crash at Mermill Road and State Rt. 199 in Montgomery Township west of Wayne, the Wood County Sheriff’s Office said.
Toledo, OHPosted by
The Blade

Car hits 4 people and building at Toledo IHOP

Four people were injured — two seriously enough to be admitted to hospitals — after being struck by a car in the parking lot of a Talmadge Road restaurant early Wednesday. Police said a fight broke out about 3:05 a.m. between patrons of IHOP at 4045 Talmadge. They left the restaurant and in the parking lot an unknown male got in his car and intentionally struck the four people, as well as the building itself, then fled the area.

Comments / 0

Community Policy