Central Catholic loses to Benedictine, 24-14

EUCLID, Ohio — For the second week in a row, Central Catholic’s football team challenged itself with a powerhouse school from outside the Toledo area.

The Irish got off to a quick start, but Cleveland Benedictine controlled the middle two quarters, and it was too much for Central Catholic to overcome.

The Bengals continually put pressure on Central quarterback Ty'Waun Clark as the Irish fell to Benedictine 24-14 in non-league action on Saturday at Euclid Community Stadium.

"They don't lack for talent," said Central Catholic coach Greg Dempsey of the Bengals. "There is no doubt. This is a storied football program. They beat a great team last week, and they came out ready to go tonight."

Clark often had little time to make decisions. He was sacked 10 times and flushed out of the pocket into running situations at least twice as many times.

"They made us one-dimensional, and then when you do that, you are able to tee off," Dempsey said. "That is just a fact. That is what any good defense is trying to do, make you one-dimensional so now they can scheme everything to that."

Central Catholic (0-2) found itself down 24-7 late in the third quarter as Benedictine (2-0) surged ahead. The Irish put their best drive of the second half together, driving 77 yards in 10 plays, highlighted by a 33-yard pass from Clark to Josh Watson to flip the field. Clark then hit Sam Lee for an 8-yard touchdown. Cole Tishler added the extra point, and Central Catholic was within 24-14 with 27 seconds remaining in the third quarter.

The defense of the Bengals, however, prevented the Irish from getting any closer. Central Catholic also hurt itself with 15 penalties for 125 yards on the night, often turning easy yardage to pick up into more difficult situations.

"I think it was an issue last week," said Dempsey of the penalties. "The biggest thing tonight was unforced penalties, pre-snap penalties, and dead ball penalties. Those are killers. Those are freebies."

After forcing Benedictine into a punt, the Irish picked up a first down on their next drive, but a holding penalty and a sack forced Central Catholic to punt. The Irish defense induced another punt by the Bengals, but two sacks killed yet another Central Catholic drive.

Two more sacks of Clark in the final minute ended the difficult night for the Irish.

"You can't have that many penalties in one half of football," said Dempsey of Central’s 10 first-half penalties. "I don't even know the number, but it probably led the state tonight. That is just not good, fundamentally-sound football. You are not going to beat talented teams that way."

Central jumped out to an early lead. After just three points in the first three quarters last week in a 33-10 loss to Lakewood St. Edward, the Irish came out hot. Central used a short field and a holding penalty on Benedictine for an immediate opportunity. Clark hit Mekhi Warren for a 17-yard screen pass to get inside the Benedictine 5. It took three runs from Watson prior a 1-yard TD run by Clark, but Central was up 7-0 with 7:49 left in the first quarter.

"We started out good on the first drive and then petered out," Dempsey said. "We have to do some things better, obviously."

The Bengals tied the game at 7 after a short punt and personal foul penalty put Benedictine at the Central Catholic 22. A fourth-down conversion on a pass from CeeJay Yarboro gave the Bengals new life. On the next play, Duane Jackson scored from five yards out and Christian Cora's PAT knotted the game with 1:42 left in the first quarter.

The teams exchanged punts before Benedictine took over at its own 24. The Bengals used a balancing passing and running game to attack Central. They were helped out though as three straight penalties by the Irish gave Benedictine 25 free yards. In the end, Cora made a 25-yard field goal to push the Bengals up 10-7.

The Irish took over with two minutes left until halftime, but Benedictine used a strong defense and key timeouts to force a punt. It took the Bengals just one play, a 54-yard pass from Yarboro to Brandon Boyd, to cash in. Cora's extra point gave Benedictine a 17-7 lead at halftime.

"We had bad snaps and penalties," Dempsey said. "You can't live in second-and-15 and third-and-10-plus. You can't play football that way."

The Irish got the stop they needed to open the second half. Back on offense, two passes from Clark to Lee picked up 31 yards, but Central Catholic sputtered and eventually punted.

The Bengals took advantage again. This time, they trucked 94 yards in just nine plays to score. A pass interference penalty on the Irish aided the drive and Yarboro tossed a 34-yard strike to Boyd to push the lead to 24-7 with 3:59 left in the third quarter.

"I think we have talent," Dempsey said. "We have shown it at times this year. We definitely have not put it all together. That is what we have to do. We have not scored enough points. We have to be better offensively."

Clark completed 11 of 19 passes for 119 yards and finished with 26 carries for seven yards. Watson ran 13 times for 41 yards.

"Benedictine faced adversity at the start and they rebounded," Dempsey said. "We faced adversity and we did not. That is a great job by their coach to keep them together after a bad start."