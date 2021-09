The field of golfers has been cut down to 30, and just four rounds of golf remain before the 2021 FedEx champion for the PGA Tour is decided. After six tense playoff holes at the BMW Championship, Patrick Cantlay came out with the win over Bryson DeChambeau, scoring a crucial 2,000 points in the FedEx Cup standings that put him at the top of the pack. With Cantlay’s third PGA win this year, he became the only golfer to accomplish such a feat this season.