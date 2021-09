It took five days but we finally got a winner at THE NORTHERN TRUST on Monday evening when Tony Finau ousted Cameron Smith in a playoff. This marked the 14 consecutive week on the PGA Tour where the eventual winner trailed after each of the first three rounds. A huge win for Finau, only the second of his career, who had failed so many times on Sunday’s to earn a victory (8 runner ups and 39 Top 10 finishes between his two wins), so it took a Monday for him to get the job done. Tony is on top of the FedEx Cup standings with Jon Rahm nipping at his heels as Collin Morikawa dropped with his missed cut at THE NORTHERN TRUST. It could get quite interesting as we head to the second tournament of these playoffs, the BMW Championship.