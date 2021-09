For some, it’s the single most memorable shot in Ryder Cup history. Staring down a six-footer to decide the entire outcome of the 1991 Ryder Cup, not before or since has a player faced the stakes that Bernhard Langer did 30 years ago. With a massive gallery and a course that was new to most golf fans, including Langer, the putt came at the end of a wild and emotional week along the South Carolina shores.