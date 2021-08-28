NASCAR at Daytona live race updates, results, highlights from Coke Zero Sugar 400

The Daytona Int’l Speedway featured the NASCAR Cup and XFINITY Series races. The Friday night XFINITY race reached just 19 laps before heavy rain forced a postponement to Saturday afternoon to finish the event. Three-wide racing only inches apart at 200+ mph at Daytona will likely result in multi-car wrecks. Adding to that, Saturday night’s race was the final event of the “regular Cup season” and, with drivers still having a shot at making the Playoffs, aggressive driving brought out the expected “Big One” a couple of times. Even during overtime on the final lap, nine cars were collected in a wreck and were unable to finish the race. Ryan Blaney survived the carnage and won Saturday night’s Coke Zero Sugar 400. The list of 16 drivers eligible to compete in the 10-race Playoffs for the 2021 Cup Championship are now set. The NASCAR Camping World Trucks will join the Cup and XFINITY teams next weekend at Darlington Raceway. The latest results and upcoming scheduled events for the NASCAR feeder series are also included below as well as details on all tracks mentioned in this column.