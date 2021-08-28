Cancel
BitLife: How to Become the King of England

By Madison Benson
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe King Henry VIII Challenge is the most recent weekly challenge in BitLife. You are tasked with becoming the King of England, marrying six or more wives, then executing them. There are a total of five steps you need to complete to finish the challenge. The first, and perhaps the most important, is being part of the royal family so you can become king. By the end of this guide, you will learn how to become the King of England in BitLife.

Comments / 0

