Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Steelers Cut Former Clairton/Penn State Star DB Lamont Wade

By Alan Saunders
pittsburghsportsnow.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Steelers have released cornerback Lamont Wade as part of nine cuts on Saturday as the works its way to a 53-man roster ahead of Tuesday’s deadline. Wade, a Penn State and Clairton alum, joined the Steelers as an undrafted free agent in May and spent most of training camp as the team’s third-team strong safety.

pittsburghsportsnow.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Penn State#American Football#Steelers Cut
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLSteelers Depot

Keep, Keep, Cut: Norwood, Stiner, Wade

You’re going to build the roster. If you’re like me you’d love the chance to be a General Manager. We all have our opinions on players throughout the draft process and throughout the season of who we would prefer to have on the team or active roster. I thought this might be a fun process to look at a group of players give some background information on each player and see who you would keep. And yes, I understand you want to see how everyone does in training camp.
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Green Bay Packers sign surprise cut off waiver wire

The Green Bay Packers are bringing back a surprise cut from yesterday. Today, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero announced that the Packers have re-signed quarterback Kurt Benkert to their practice squad. Originally, Pelissero mentioned that the Packers planned to bring Benkert back if he wasn’t claimed. Luckily, the former Virginia quarterback...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former NFL Quarterback Has Been Released From Prison

Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Art Schlichter spent roughly a decade in prison because of a huge ticket scheme. It wasn’t until this summer that he was released from the Trumbull Correctional Institution in Ohio. Schlichter, the No. 4 overall pick in the 1982 NFL Draft, became eligible for parole on...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Seattle Seahawks Reportedly Cut Veteran Quarterback

The Seattle Seahawks are finalizing their QB depth chart ahead of the 2021 season. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Seahawks have released veteran backup Sean Mannion to make way for second-year quarterback Jake Luton. Mannion was selected with a third-round pick in the 2015 draft by the...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Bucs OC Byron Leftwich’s Latest Comment Should Scare The NFL

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are gearing up for a title-defending run in 2021. And according to third-year offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, Tom Brady and the Bucs’ offense are well-equipped to accomplish that goal. With all 11 starters returning from last year’s Super Bowl winning offense, Leftwich says Brady and his...
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Dolphins Will Move On From Tua Tagovailoa the First Chance They Get

Jason Smith: "If (the Dolphins) wanted to make sure everybody knew Tua was their guy, they would have gone out in a bigger defense after the latest Deshaun Watson storyline came out. But they didn't. Why? Because they still want to move on. There is still a faction of the Miami Dolphins who don't believe he is their quarterback and want to go after Deshaun Watson, or another guy if he becomes available. Too many times we have seen 'the Dolphins are in on this quarterback, and this quarterback, and this quarterback...' Why? You already have a guy! Nobody else is doing that, but the Dolphins keep doing it. They will kick Tua to the curve as soon as they can. This wasn't a public endorsement, this was behind closed doors 'hey Tua is our guy, so let's move forward with that.' Players are smart, they know. You can't snowball these guys and say something in private when they know publicly there are stories of them wanting a new quarterback. At least some, if not a large portion of the Dolphins front office and ownership want a quarterback, which means, there is going to be a new quarterback."
NFLsteelersnow.com

Steelers Cut WR Anthony Johnson

The Steelers have released wide receiver Anthony Johnson as part of nine cuts on Saturday as the works its way to a 53-man roster ahead of Tuesday’s deadline. Johnson first signed with the Steelers before the 2020 season. After suffering an injury in training camp, he was waived with an injury designation. The Steelers later added Johnson to their practice squad and re-signed him for the 2021 season.
NFLnfltraderumors.co

Steelers Cut Five Players

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced Tuesday that they’ve waived DB Antoine Brooks with an injury designation and cut OL Aviante Collins, WR Tyler Simmons, RB Pete Guerriero and LB Calvin Bundage. Brooks would revert to the team’s injured reserve list on Wednesday should he clear waivers. Guerriero signed on with the...
NFL247Sports

Buffalo Bills cut former Georgia star quarterback Jake Fromm

The Buffalo Bills announced that Jake Fromm was one of the roster cuts Tuesday. The former Georgia star was duking it out with Mitch Trubisky and former Texas Tech and California quarterback Davis Webb to be Josh Allen's backup. Bills coach Sean McDermott embraced competition throughout training camp and the...
NFL247Sports

Tennessee Titans release QB Matt Barkley

The Tennessee Titans have released quarterback Matt Barkley, it was announced Wednesday. Barkley had been with the team since Aug. 5. In a subsequent move, offensive lineman Corey Levin was claimed off waivers. Barkley developed quickly within the Titans’ offensive system, and even split reps with Logan Woodside throughout the...
NFLYardbarker

'He's a Playmaker': GM George Paton Dishes on How Rookie OLB Jonathon Cooper Defied NFL Odds to Make Denver's Roster

Broncos Country doesn’t have to look that deep to unearth feel-good stories on this year’s 53-man roster especially since rookie rush linebacker Jonathon Cooper made the squad after an outstanding preseason. Cooper endured a trio of heart procedures after falling to the seventh round in the NFL draft this past spring, but now, people are raving about what sort of impact he can make in 2021.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arizona Cardinals cut former Georgia Bulldogs DB

The Arizona Cardinals signed former Cincinnati Bengals safety Shawn Williams to a one-year contract this offseason. Now, the Cardinals have cut Shawn Williams. Williams briefly joined fellow Georgia Bulldog star A.J. Green in Arizona. Shawn Williams has played in the NFL for eight seasons. He started with the Bengals from...

Comments / 0

Community Policy