Multiple crashes occur in same stretch of northbound I-280

A stretch of northbound I-280 in North Toledo was the site of multiple crashes involving multiple vehicles within five hours Saturday.

The crashes occurred within 100 yards of each other between the Greenbelt Parkway exit and entrance, said Toledo fire Senior Battalion Chief Bryce Blair.

Minor injuries were reported in the first three-vehicle crash about 2:25 p.m. At about 4:05 p.m. in that same stretch, three vehicles crashed and, about 50 yards behind, three other vehicles crashed. Six people were taken to the hospital, one with injuries that appeared serious.

The third crash occurred at about 7:25 p.m., and no one was injured, Chief Blair said. The road was dry in the first two incidents and, in the third, only a bit wet from an earlier shower.

Toledo Police are investigating.