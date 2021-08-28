Tricia Helfer was born on April 11, 1974 in Donalda, Stettler County, Alberta. She grew up in her family's grain farm, and while she was standing line at a movie theater when she was seventeen years old, Helfer caught the eye of a model scout named Kelly Streit. From there, she went on to win Ford Models' Supermodel of the World Contest in 1992 and followed that with a contract with Elite Model Management. At present, she is working under Trump Model Management. Her modeling credits include ad campaigns for Ralph Lauren, Chanel, Victoria's Secret, Oil of Olay, Saks Fifth Avenue and Giorgio Armani, and runway shows for Carolina Herrera, Christian Dior, Emmanuel Ungaro, Claude Montana, Givenchy, John Galliano, and Dolce & Gabbana. In addition, Helfer has appeared in numerous magazine covers, including Flare, Amica, ELLE, Cosmopolitan UK, Marie Claire, Amica Italia, and Vogue. She has also graced the pages of Maxim magazine, Stuff magazine, and Statement magazine.