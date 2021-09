OCEAN — And round and round we go. This is one wagon wheel that never seems to stop turning, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. Now it’s Croatan’s turn … again. For the Cougars, “Friday Night Lights” have become “Saturday Night Lights” in the first two weeks of the football season with another game change because of the pandemic. Last week, it was Croatan having to quarantine for three days leading up to and including the Friday game, moving that season opener for both teams at Croatan to Saturday night with the Cougars suffering a 48-6 defeat.