Eastvale – In the last month, only one incident took place in the City of Eastvale. The incident is listed below, courtesy of the Riverside County Sheriff ’s Department. DETAILS: The Jurupa Valley Station’s Special Enforcement Team (SET) assigned to the city of Eastvale conducted a follow-up investigation that stemmed from a burglary; the burglary occurred on July 25, 2021, on the 7400 block of Scholar Way (Eleanor Roosevelt High School) city of Eastvale.