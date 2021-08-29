Cancel
Spokane, WA

MultiCare COVID-19 vaccine clinic administers third dose to immunocompromised patients

By Fox 28 Spokane
FOX 28 Spokane
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPOKANE, Wash. — On Saturday, MultiCare hosted two COVID-19 vaccine clinics to administer the third dose of the vaccine to patients with compromised immune systems. The third dose works as an additional layer of protection against COVID-19 for people who have compromised immune systems and underlying health conditions. In this case, MultiCare doctors referred elderly cancer patients to the vaccine clinics to receive a third dose.

www.fox28spokane.com

