Halo Infinite’s campaign wasn’t at Gamescom because 343 is busy bug squashing

Who'd have ever thought that the Master Chief's most challenging assignment, across 20 years of active service, wouldn't be finishing a fight but starting one. 343 Industries had walked a treacherous path to get here, to be in a position where it could finally announce a Halo Infinite release date. Sadly, the Xbox Gamescom 2021 showcase came and went without one – without even a passing mention of what is ostensibly the biggest Xbox game slated for 'Holiday 2021'. The thing is, a release date has been a long time coming, with Halo Infinite already missing the Xbox Series X launch and coming perilously close to another delay as Xbox Game Studios announced that Forge mode and campaign co-op wouldn't be there on day one.