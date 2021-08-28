Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Halo Infinite’s campaign wasn’t at Gamescom because 343 is busy bug squashing

PCGamesN
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the biggest announcements of Gamescom this week was the news that Halo Infinite was confirmed for a release this December, which was great – but fans were disappointed at the absence once again of any Halo Infinite campaign gameplay. Developer 343 has now addressed the reasons for this, saying it is focusing “maximum effort” on making the game great – but it needs to “avoid distractions”.

www.pcgamesn.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gamescom#Halo Insider#Industries#Multiplayer#Forge
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Related
Video GamesComicBook

Halo Infinite New Campaign Gameplay Footage Coming Before Launch

Although Halo Infinite just had a multiplayer technical test a few weeks back, some fans have been eagerly waiting to see more of what the campaign will look like. Developer 343 Industries first showed off footage from the campaign for Infinite back in 2020, but since that time, we have yet to see more of what the story-driven aspect of the first-person shooter will look like. Fortunately, that lack of campaign footage will be changing in the coming months.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Halo Infinite could take the stage at Gamescom Opening Night Live after Xbox absence

Halo Infinite may be part of Gamescom Opening Night Live after its conspicuous absence from the Xbox Gamescom 2021 presentation. While the next flagship shooter from Xbox seemed like a shoo-in for the roughly 90-minute presentation, Microsoft never turned the camera toward 343 Industries during the event - which was especially alarming, considering how the studio recently revealed it had considered delaying Halo Infinite once again to get in more features like campaign co-op and the Forge map editor in at launch.
Video GamesThe Independent

Halo Infinite will launch with no campaign co-op or Forge mode

Halo Infinite will not support campaign co-op or Forge mode when it launches later this year, according to developer 343 Industries. Campaign co-op has been a mainstay of the Halo series since the first release back in 2001 while the user creation tool Forge has been present in every title since Halo 3.
Video Gamesgameranx.com

Halo Infinite Creative Head Explains Why We Haven’t Seen New Campaign Footage

Halo Infinite is one of the most anticipated video game titles slated to launch this year still. 343 Industries wanted to get this game out last year, but fans were quick with criticisms after the initial gameplay trailer reveal. This left the studio to push the game back and even brought in some veteran developers like Joseph Staten. So now the focus is getting the game ready for the marketplace.
Video GamesIGN

Halo Infinite and the Missing Xbox Exclusives of 2021 | Road to gamescom 2021

The gamescom 2021 Official Xbox Stream was Microsoft's 90-minute showcase of all the new things coming later this year. While the conference did have quite a few interesting bits, including updates for Forza Horizon 5 and Dying Light 2, there were a lot of 2021 slated games missing. The Unlocked crew breaks down what they liked from the conference, and also discusses the absence from big hitters like Halo Infinite, Bright Memory Infinite, and CrossfireX.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Halo Infinite shouldn't be delayed because of co-op, but it desperately needs a release date

Who'd have ever thought that the Master Chief's most challenging assignment, across 20 years of active service, wouldn't be finishing a fight but starting one. 343 Industries had walked a treacherous path to get here, to be in a position where it could finally announce a Halo Infinite release date. Sadly, the Xbox Gamescom 2021 showcase came and went without one – without even a passing mention of what is ostensibly the biggest Xbox game slated for 'Holiday 2021'. The thing is, a release date has been a long time coming, with Halo Infinite already missing the Xbox Series X launch and coming perilously close to another delay as Xbox Game Studios announced that Forge mode and campaign co-op wouldn't be there on day one.
Video GamesIGN

DokeV, Halo Infinite Launch Details, & More - Gamescom News Roundup

Geoff Keighley's gamescom 2021 ONL show featured a ton of announcements and reveals including: Saints Row reboot, release dates for Halo Infinite and Horizon Forbidden West, Marvel's Midnight Suns and Marvel Future Revolution, Lego Star Wars the Skywalker Saga, Death Stranding Director's Cut, and so much more! Presented by USAA Insurance.
Video GamesPolygon

Halo Infinite is coming in December

Halo Infinite finally has a launch date. It’s Dec. 8, 2021, according to a listing on the Microsoft Store that slipped out earlier on Wednesday. Joseph Staten, the game’s creative lead, confirmed the launch date during Gamescom Opening Night Live, emphasizing that Halo Infinite’s campaign and multiplayer will be available on the same day.
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

Halo Infinite’s head of creative explains why gameplay previews weren’t available at Gamescom

If you were following along on our Gamescom Opening Night coverage and are a fan or follower of the shooter Halo Infinite, you probably note that the game only had that cinematic introduction to its campaign but no actual gameplay. That’s because the devs at 343 Industries are heads-down working to make the game’s December 8th launch the best it can be according to a developer blog from head of creative Joseph Staten.
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

Halo Infinite December 8th launch date confirmed at Gamescom Opening Night Live

Gamescom Opening Night Live just gave us confirmation that Halo Infinite will indeed release on December 8th, as the MS Store leak earlier today suggested. After a new cinematic trailer for the multiplayer component of Halo Infinite, 343 Industries boss Joseph Staten joined Geoff Keighley at the streamed event to officially announce the December 8th launch date for both the multiplayer and solo campaign components. Why the distinction? Well, Staten recently confirmed that campaign co-op and Forge modes will miss launch and drop early next year, but at least you'll still be able to suit up and get involved before the year is out.
Video GamesGamespot

Master Chief Returns To Fortnite After Halo Infinite Reveal At Gamescom

Following Halo Infinite's big showing at Gamescom's Opening Night Live event where we saw a new multiplayer trailer and learned the game's release date, series hero Master Chief has returned to Fortnite as a character skin. The previously released Master Chief Set has returned to Fortnite's in-game store. "Defender of...
Video GamesIGN

Halo Infinite Multiplayer Trailer - gamescom 2021

See Spartans from the eyes of a once-civilian in this new Halo Infinite cinematic trailer, revealed at gamescom 2021. This cinematic serves as the intro to Halo Infinite's first multiplayer season. Halo Infinite's release date is December 8, 2021, and both the multiplayer and campaign will launch simultaneously.
Video GamesNME

‘Halo Infinite’ campaign under “massive strain” according to dev

A supposed 343 Industries developer has spoken out on Halo Infinite‘s lack of co-op and Forge at launch, saying that the campaign is under a “massive strain”. It was recently confirmed that Halo Infinite would not be receiving campaign co-op mode at launch and would instead be arriving with Season 2, while Forge is planned for Season 3. Fans online were unhappy with the news which then resulted in a new Reddit post from a person claiming to be a 343 Industries developer.
Video Gamesvideogameschronicle.com

Halo Infinite’s release date has finally officially been confirmed

Microsoft has finally confirmed a Halo Infinite release date of December 8, 2021. The release date was announced on Thursday during the Gamescom Opening Night Live showcase. Developed by 343 Industries, the game was originally planned as an Xbox Series X/S launch title in 2020 but was delayed due to quality concerns.

Comments / 0

Community Policy