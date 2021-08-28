Halo Infinite’s campaign wasn’t at Gamescom because 343 is busy bug squashing
One of the biggest announcements of Gamescom this week was the news that Halo Infinite was confirmed for a release this December, which was great – but fans were disappointed at the absence once again of any Halo Infinite campaign gameplay. Developer 343 has now addressed the reasons for this, saying it is focusing “maximum effort” on making the game great – but it needs to “avoid distractions”.www.pcgamesn.com
