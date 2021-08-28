Mobile Processing Unit certification offered at Virginia State University
Virginia State University’s (VSU) is offering a certification program for its new Small Ruminant Mobile Processing Unit. The program will be held on Saturdays beginning Aug. 28 through Sept. 25 from 9 a.m. to noon to train producers how to use the new unit to process their sheep and goats for market. Only certified producers who have completed the five-module certification program will be allowed to lease and use the unit.www.emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Comments / 0