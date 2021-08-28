Construction activates housing market in Prince George

PRINCE GEORGE, Va -- Prince George is looking more and more like a promising place to settle thanks to new and upcoming housing developments in the county. According to reports from the Director Julie Walton of the Prince George Department of Community Development and Code Compliance, new construction is active in at least 11 different locations with a total of 164 lots available in subdivisions that will see 392 homes built. There are projects in subdivision plat review that total almost 200 lots.