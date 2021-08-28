Cancel
NFL

Bucs Place Defensive Lineman on Reserve/COVID-19 List

By Bucs Report Staff
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrived in Houston to take on the Texans in their last preseason game of 2021. They did so without one key defensive starter, Ndamukong Suh. Per Greg Auman of The Athletic, the Bucs have placed defensive lineman Suh on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Suh can return to...

Earl Watford
#Texans#Covid#American Football#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#Gregauman
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Houston Texans
