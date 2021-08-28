Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Salvador Perez homers again as Royals topple Mariners 4-2

ESPN
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEATTLE -- — Salvador Perez is grinding down the Seattle Mariners' postseason hopes, one big swing at a time. Perez homered for the fourth straight game, lining a two-run shot off the top of the fence for his 37th of the season to lead the Kansas City Royals over the Mariners 4-2 on Saturday.

www.espn.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Fraley
Person
Kyle Seager
Person
Cam Gallagher
Person
Joel Payamps
Person
Marco Gonzales
Person
Scott Servais
Person
Luis Torrens
Person
Whit Merrifield
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Seattle Mariners#The Kansas City Royals#Cal Raleigh#Roster#Triple#Trainer S Room
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
MLB
Related
MLBkion546.com

Perez hits 2 of Royals’ 5 homers in 6-2 victory over Cubs

CHICAGO (AP) — Salvador Perez hit two of Kansas City’s five home runs in the Royals’ 6-2 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Friday. Emmanuel Rivera hit his first career homer, and Andrew Benitendi and Cam Gallagher also connected. The Royals are last in the American League in home runs with 124. Perez broke a 2-2 tie in the sixth inning with his second homer of the day off Zach Davies. The catcher also connected in the fourth. Royals starter Brad Keller had his second straight strong start after giving up two earned runs in 6 2/3 innings against St. Louis on Saturday. The right-hander struck out eight, allowing one earned run on four hits in six innings.
MLBYardbarker

Salvador Perez’s grand slam caps off a come-from-behind 6-4 win over Mariners

Salvy does it again Baseball has a weird way of being completely unpredictable and predictable at the same time. So when Salvy stepped up to the plate with the bases loaded in the 6th inning, we all knew how unlikely a grand slam was, while at the same time, knowing just how likely it was. Lucky for us, baseball was predictable today. Salvador Perez’s 6th inning grand slam proved to be the game-winner, as the Royals overcame a 4-0 deficit to steal a baseball game from Seattle in a 6-4 win. It was a slow offensive start for both teams, but the Mariners made the most of a rough 1st inning from Royals starter Brad Keller. After a leadoff walk, Kyle Seager appeared to drive in the first run of the game with a double but Keller was bailed out by Michael Taylor’s arm, throwing out Mitch Haniger at the plate for the 2nd out. But some bad luck and the inability to find the strike zone would seize the day. An infield single and two more walks, including a bases-loaded walk to Jake Fraley, put the.
MLBPosted by
Salina Post

Perez homers, Seager answers in M's 4-3 win over Royals

SEATTLE (AP) — Salvador Perez homered for the fifth consecutive game, but Kyle Seager connected for a two-run drive to help the Seattle Mariners beat the Kansas City Royals 4-3. Seager hit his career-high 31st homer in the seventh inning, lifting the Mariners to a 4-2 lead and helping them avoid a four-game series sweep at home.
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Perez hits 5th HR of road trip, Royals drop Mariners 6-4

SEATTLE (AP) — Salvador Perez hit his fourth career grand slam and the Kansas City Royals beat the Seattle Mariners 6-4 on Thursday night. Perez’s 35th home run fueled a five-run sixth inning during which the team batted around and helped the Royals snap the Mariners’ three-game winning streak. It...
MLBKVOE

Perez powers Royals past Mariners 6-4 with grand slam

Salvador Perez hit a grand slam in the 6th inning powering the Kansas City Royals to a 6-4 win over the Seattle Mariners Thursday night. The Mariners scored 3 runs in the 5th inning to take a 4-0 lead. Whit Merrifield doubled to drive in Ryan O’Hearn to give the...
MLBLookout Landing

Mariners Moose Tracks, 9/3/21: Kyle Seager, Julio Rodriguez, and Brad Hand

Congrats to the Arkansas Travelers on their combined no hitter and 6-0 win last night!. Ridiculous pitching by Matt Brash through the first six before Nate Fisher and Dayeison Arias helped seal the deal. Corey Brock at The Athletic tackles seven questions that the Mariners need to answer as they...
MLBESPN

Keuchel struggles again, White Sox lose to Royals 7-2

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- — Dallas Keuchel had another rocky outing for the AL Central-leading White Sox, allowing six runs in three innings in Chicago’s 7-2 loss to the Kansas City Royals on Friday night. Keuchel, the 2015 AL Cy Young Award winner, has a 7.26 ERA in his past...
MLBNBC Washington

Shohei Ohtani Extends Lead Atop Home Run Leaderboard Against Orioles

SEE IT: Shohei Ohtani hits 41st home run of season vs. Orioles originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. A day after Cedric Mullins and Anthony Santander helped the Orioles become the first team to hit two home runs in a game against Shohei Ohtani on the mound en route to Baltimore's first win in 20 games, Ohtani got his revenge.
MLBnumberfire.com

Chad Pinder sitting for Oakland on Wednesday

Oakland Athletics infielder/outfielder Chad Pinder is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Pinder will move to the bench on Wednesday with Tony Kemp starting in left field. Kemp will bat seventh versus right-hander Wily Peralta and the Tigers. numberFire's models project Kemp for 10.6...
MLBCentral Illinois Proud

Cabrera hits career homer No. 502, Tigers beat Athletics 8-6

DETROIT (AP)Miguel Cabrera hit a two-run homer, No. 502 of his career, and drove in the go-ahead run with a single in the seventh inning as the Detroit Tigers snapped a four-game skid with an 8-6 win over the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday night. Akil Baddoo and Harold Castro homered...
MLBRoyals Review

Royals rough up Dallas Keuchel in 7-2 win

It took two hours to get started, and it didn’t end until after 12:30 am, but the Royals beat the White Sox, 7-2, to open a three-game set. Carlos Hernandez continued his recent trend of being a stud, firing six innings of two-run baseball. He allowed just two runs, both in his last inning of work after the Royals had built a 7-0 lead. This game started almost two hours after its scheduled time due to rain in the area, but Hernandez was very sharp, particularly early on. He’s been really, really good this year. It’s always nice when these things happen in a positive way.
MLBBless You Boys

Athletics 8, Tigers 6: Matt Manning mauled

The Tigers made a valiant effort at a comeback, but a terrible outing from Matt Manning doomed them early in this one. The A’s hung on to win 8-6 and take the three-game set. Things spiraled out of control almost as quickly as Matt Manning’s command in this one. He...
MLBESPN

Yankees shortstop Torres activated after thumb injury

NEW YORK --  Gleyber Torres was activated from the injured list Friday by the New York Yankees after missing almost a month with a sprained left thumb. Torres is batting .253 with six homers and 42 RBI in 99 games. He appeared to be heating up when he was injured while stealing second base against the Seattle Mariners on Aug. 9. The 24-year-old shortstop hit .393 with five RBI and four doubles in 28 at-bats in eight August games, a span in which the Yankees went 6-2.

Comments / 0

Community Policy