Sark Officially Picks Card As Longhorns QB - Here's Why

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSteve Sarkisian has plenty of decisions to make before the Longhorns kick off their season opener at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on September 4. Chief among those is at the quarterback position, where Casey Thompson and Hudson Card have been battling for the starting spot since Sam Ehlinger (who by the way sustained a knee injury for the Colts on Friday) entered his name into the NFL Draft this past spring.

