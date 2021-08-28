Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pennsylvania State

More rain could be dumped on central Pa. during Saturday, Sunday storms: forecasters

By Jenna Wise - pennlive.com (TNS)
Lancaster Farming
 7 days ago

Expect more rain this weekend during showers and thunderstorms that’ll likely start Saturday afternoon and continue on and off through early next week, forecasters said. The rain is expected to roll back into the midstate after 2 p.m. Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. Showers and storms are expected before 8 p.m., but there is a slight chance of showers later in the night.

www.lancasterfarming.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pennlive Com#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden to visit all three sites of Sept. 11 attacks -White House

WASHINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will visit all three sites of the Sept. 11, 2001, hijacking attacks next week to honor the nearly 3,000 people killed and mark the 20th anniversary of the most lethal terrorist assault on U.S. soil, the White House said. On Saturday,...
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.

Comments / 0

Community Policy