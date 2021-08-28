More rain could be dumped on central Pa. during Saturday, Sunday storms: forecasters
Expect more rain this weekend during showers and thunderstorms that’ll likely start Saturday afternoon and continue on and off through early next week, forecasters said. The rain is expected to roll back into the midstate after 2 p.m. Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. Showers and storms are expected before 8 p.m., but there is a slight chance of showers later in the night.www.lancasterfarming.com
