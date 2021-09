Something that was expected became official on Tuesday: Yankee reliver Zack Britton has decided his season is over after a meeting with Dr. Neal ElAttrache earlier this week. “I’ve decided I’m going to have surgery on September 8. I definitely have a bone chip in there that needs to come out, pretty similar to what I had in March,” Britton said on Tuesday. “He’s going to take a look at my UCL, it’ll be kind of up to him to see what he needs to do with the surgery. When I wake up, we’ll determine the next step.”