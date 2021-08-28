So you owe the IRS more than you can afford | Paul Pahoresky
So, you find yourself owing the IRS and not being able to pay? Sometimes, due to unforeseen circumstances a taxpayer is unable to pay their entire balance due to the IRS. Rather than failing to file and hoping that the IRS does not catch up to you, there is a better way to handle this. The IRS has set up a provision whereby a taxpayer can arrange to have an installment payment plan established to help pay off the taxes owed.www.news-herald.com
Comments / 2