Income Tax

So you owe the IRS more than you can afford | Paul Pahoresky

By Paul Pahoresky
News-Herald.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSo, you find yourself owing the IRS and not being able to pay? Sometimes, due to unforeseen circumstances a taxpayer is unable to pay their entire balance due to the IRS. Rather than failing to file and hoping that the IRS does not catch up to you, there is a better way to handle this. The IRS has set up a provision whereby a taxpayer can arrange to have an installment payment plan established to help pay off the taxes owed.

