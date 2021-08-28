Hewises wed 50 years

Scott and Sarah “Sally” (Schmid) Hewis of Mentor recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a family dinner at White Oaks Restaurant in Westlake. They were married August 6, 1971, at All Saints’ Episcopal Church in Parma. Scott and Sally met at Valley Forge High School in Parma Heights at the end of their junior year, and became high school sweethearts. Both graduated from Valley Forge in 1967. They honeymooned in the state of Vermont, and in Montreal and Quebec City, Canada.