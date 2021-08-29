Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Webb wins again as La Stella, Yaz power Giants past Braves

Posted by 
ABC News
ABC News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1meZkO_0bg6iFZG00

Logan Webb's ability to cover for a teammate's error in a key sixth-inning jam has San Francisco in position for yet another series win.

Webb threw seven strong innings to win his seventh consecutive decision, Tommy La Stella and Mike Yastrzemski each homered and drove in two runs, and the Giants beat the Atlanta Braves 5-0 on Saturday night to even the series between NL division leaders.

San Francisco bounced back after Friday night’s 6-5 loss to the Braves in the series opener snapped its five-game winning streak. The Giants, who have the best record in the majors, can win their 10th consecutive series by beating the Braves on Sunday.

Webb (8-3) was dominant in his 13th consecutive start in which he has not allowed more than two runs. He is 7-0 in that span, which began after his last loss at Colorado on May 5.

Webb gave up two singles in each of the first and third innings but faced more stress in the sixth. Freddie Freeman led off with an infield hit and moved to third when third baseman Wilmer Flores’ throwing error botched a potential double play. Flores threw wild to second base after fielding Austin Riley’s grounder, allowing Freeman to advance to third.

Webb quickly pitched out of the jam, recording the first out on Dansby Swanson’s infield pop fly before ending the inning when he fielded Travis d’Arnaud’s grounder and threw to second to start a double play.

Giants manager Gabe Kapler said Webb’s ability to pick up Flores was “a really important piece of his development thus far.”

After the inning, Webb and Flores hugged in the dugout.

“I think we both kind of initiated that,” Webb said. “He was the first person I wanted to see in the dugout and he was feeling the same way.”

Webb allowed five hits with one walk and six strikeouts.

Braves manager Brian Snitker said he was “very, very impressed” with Webb.

“That’s a real sinker,” Snitker said. “He’s got a good slider, change. He can elevate his fastball. He’s good. ... I’m very impressed with that guy.”

Tyler Rogers and Jay Jackson each threw one inning, with Jackson striking out the side in the ninth, to complete the combined seven-hitter.

La Stella gave San Francisco a 1-0 lead with a deep homer to right field off Huascar Ynoa (4-4) in the first.

“Anytime you can give a guy who’s throwing like that an early lead, it’s the way to go,” said La Stella of Webb.

Webb doubled past third baseman Riley, moved to second on LaMonte Wade Jr.'s single and scored on La Stella's sacrifice fly in the third. The inning ended on second baseman Ozzie Albies' over-the-shoulder catch of La Stella's fly ball in shallow center field.

Albies made another inning-ending play on his leaping grab of La Stella's line drive in the sixth.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Giants: 3B Kris Bryant was held out after leaving Friday night’s game with right side tightness. Manager Gabe Kapler said Bryant could start on Sunday. Kapler said an MRI on Bryant’s side was clean. “It’s very much a day-to-day situation,” Kapler said. ... 1B Brandon Belt (bereavement list) rejoined the team and could start Sunday.

Braves: OF Eddie Rosario (abdominal strain), who was reinstated from the 10-day injured list on Friday, made his Atlanta debut by lining out to center field in the seventh. He was on the IL when acquired from Cleveland at the trade deadline.

YAZ MATCHES HR HIGH

Yastrzemski matched his career high by hitting his 21st homer off Richard Rodriguez in the seventh and had a run-scoring double off Chris Martin in the Giants' two-run eighth. Darrin Ruf drove in a run with a single.

Yastrzemski also hit 21 homers in 2019.

NO FEAR FOR YNOA

Ynoa allowed two runs on three hits and three walks in six innings, leaving his ERA at 2.90 in 12 games, including 11 starts.

“To me it’s kind of like I didn’t go into this start with any fear or anything like that,” Ynoa said through a translator. “My mentality is I go out there and I’m attacking the hitters.”

UP NEXT

Giants: RHP Anthony DeSclafani (11-5, 3.26) is expected to come off the 10-day injured list for Sunday's final game of the series. He has been out since Aug. 19 due to right ankle inflammation.

Braves: RHP Ian Anderson (5-5, 3.56) is expected to make his first since since July 11 in his return from right shoulder inflammation.

———

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

ABC News

ABC News

389K+
Followers
98K+
Post
198M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Rodriguez
Person
Freddie Freeman
Person
Tommy La Stella
Person
Wilmer Flores
Person
Huascar Ynoa
Person
Gabe Kapler
Person
Kris Bryant
Person
Dansby Swanson
Person
Logan Webb
Person
Eddie Rosario
Person
Anthony Desclafani
Person
Austin Riley
Person
Chris Martin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#Nl#Trainer S Room#Mri#Il#Next Giants#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
Related
MLBNBC Sports

Braves suffer a potentially big blow in NL East race

The Phillies needed to pick up ground in the NL East this week and, so far, both they and the Dodgers have done their part. The Phils have opened the week with consecutive road wins over the Nationals, while the Braves have dropped two in a row in Los Angeles.
MLBsportstalkatl.com

Braves receive positive news regarding the injury to Ozzie Albies

For those of you who failed to stay awake for the Braves late night matchup with the Dodgers on Tuesday, you missed yet another scary incident involving one of their young stars. This time, Ozzie Albies was the subject, as he fouled a ball hard off of his knee in the fifth inning. Immediately, Albies went down in excruciating pain. He would eventually attempt to walk off on his own power, but he was unable, and the trainers ended up carrying him to the clubhouse.
MLBYardbarker

Two Braves make MLB’s August All-Star team

August was a good month for the Braves. Following all the acquisitions they made at the trade deadline, they flipped the script in the NL East and went from trailing the Mets by four games to leading the division by 2.5 games over the Phillies and 5.5 games over the Mets. Pretty remarkable, considering they’ve done all of this without arguably their best player, Ronald Acuña Jr.
MLBchatsports.com

Yankees 5, Braves 1: Stanton powers Yankees to tenth win in a row

The Yankees have been one of the hottest teams in baseball recently. You could make an argument that they were the hottest. If they weren’t number one, they were probably number two behind the Atlanta Braves, who they coincidently faced in a two-game set starting on Monday night. Like the...
MLBTalking Chop

Braves, Giants Rain Delay Updates

The first game of the pivotal Braves-Giants series entered a rain delay in the bottom of the 1st inning with the Braves trailing 2-0 after a Buster Posey home run that had an xBA of .040. Gotta love baseball. We will keep you updated as we learn about when the...
MLBchatsports.com

August 27: Giants vs Braves

The Atlanta Braves will return to action Friday night when they open up a three-game series against the NL West leading San Francisco Giants. The Braves are coming off a pair of off days that turned out be productive as they increased their lead over the Phillies and Mets to 5.5 and 7.5 games respectively. Atlanta is coming off of a two-game sweep at home against the Yankees but have still won eight of their last 10 games overall. Max Fried will be on the mound for the Braves Friday while the Giants will counter with former Brave Kevin Gausman.
MLBchatsports.com

Outfield thrills again as Braves rally late, beat Giants 6-4

The amazing Friday night contest between the Braves and the Giants went through many iterations on the field... and in my head, when planning this recap. There was time when the recap was going to lament a ridiculous loss where the Giants benefited from one of the cheapest homers in recent memory, while the Braves hit barrel after barrel into gloves. There was a time when calling out some poor defensive play on Atlanta’s part was going to be a theme, an example of how the team’s sacrifice of defense for offense can sometimes be a double-edged sword. Then, Jorge Soler stepped to the plate in the seventh, his team down by a run, and drilled a first-pitch fastball way into the Atlanta night, completely changing, well, everything.
MLBFOX Sports

Gausman, Giants to take on Fried, Braves

LINE: Braves -125, Giants +105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants head to take on the Atlanta Braves on Friday. The Braves are 31-31 in home games in 2020. Atlanta's lineup has 182 home runs this season, Adam Duvall leads the club with 27 homers.
MLBaustinnews.net

Jorge Soler's blast rallies Braves past Giants

Jorge Soler sparked a four-run seventh inning with a three-run homer and the Atlanta Braves came from behind to beat San Francisco 6-5 and end the Giants' five-game winning streak. Trailing 4-2, the Braves scored a run on Ozzie Albies' 33rd double, which set up Soler's deep three-run shot to...
MLBMLB

Soler's homer caps rally, powers Braves' win

ATLANTA -- As the Braves progress through the remainder of this stretch that pits them against arguably the National League’s top two teams, they will attempt to continue flaunting the game-changing power they gained at the Trade Deadline. Reacquainting with some of the energy they possessed when they carried a...
MLBThe Decatur Daily

Hot Webb, Giants shut out Braves

ATLANTA — Logan Webb threw seven strong innings to win his seventh consecutive decision, Tommy La Stella and Mike Yastrzemski each homered and drove in two runs, and the San Francisco Giants beat the Atlanta Braves 5-0 on Saturday night to even the series between NL division leaders. San Francisco...
MLBknbr.com

Giants’ series winning streak ends with 9-0 defeat to Braves

One of the Giants’ most impressive records, in a season of remarkable streaks and milestones, has ended. Entering this weekend at Truist Park, San Francisco had won nine straight series. The list of teams in their wake: Dodgers, Astros, Diamondbacks (twice), Brewers, Rockies, Mets (twice), Athletics. First-place clubs, last-place clubs,...
MLBNBC Sports

Webb aces important development moment in Giants' win

It's easy to forget that Logan Webb still is just 24 years old. He has been pitching in the big leagues since 2019, so you would be forgiven it you thought he was 26 or 27 years old, further along in his development. While Webb has established himself as one...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Atlanta Braves cannot wait with Freddie Freeman

It had seemed inevitable that the Atlanta Braves and Freddie Freeman would figure out a contract extension. Not only is he one of the leaders in the clubhouse, but he is one of the key parts of the lineup, a mainstay who has been one of the more formidable run producers in the game over the past few years. Even when the Braves were seemingly out of the playoff hunt at the deadline, Freeman remained, which could have been taken as a sign that a deal would be occurring shortly.
MLBchatsports.com

Braves recall Orlando Arcia, Jacob Webb from Gwinnett

Today is September 1 which means it is roster expansion day around Major League Baseball. For the remainder of the season, teams will be permitted to carry 28 players. Today the Atlanta Braves announced that they have recalled infielder Orlando Arcia and RHP Jacob Webb from Gwinnett. In accordance with...
MLBchatsports.com

Atlanta Braves: How Much Has Austin Riley Improved?

Austin Riley had drastically improved (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images) The Atlanta Braves have themselves another potential superstar in Austin Riley, but before this year it did not seem that way. Atlanta Braves Austin Riley is having himself a year. So much so, that he has forced himself in the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy