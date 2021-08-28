Police identify suspect who shot officer, was killed

UPDATE: The injured Portland officer continues to recover at home from a leg wound.

The Portland Police Bureau has identified that suspect who wounded an officer before being killed in a shootout in North Portland on Friday.

The Oregon State Medical Examiner has completed an autopsy on the deceased suspect. He is identified as Alexander Tadros, 30. The medical examiner also determined that Tadros died from a single gunshot wound fired by an officer.

The injured officer continues his recovery. He has not been identified.

Police Chief Chuck Lovell said the officer was a 14 year veteran of the bureau and worked in the North Precinct.

"I know a lot of people are concerned about the officer, and I wanted let everyone know how thankful I am the officer is ok," Lovell said.

The suspect in the standoff was shot and killed. He will be identified after the autopsy and the Oregon State Medical Examiner confirms his identity, as well as the cause and manner of death.

The bureau has also identified the two officers who fired their weapons They are Officer Joshua Howery, a 20-year bureau veteran, and Officer Jake Ramsey, a 4-year veteran.

The two officers are on paid administrative leave until the completion of the investigation. They will be interviewed within 48 hours of the incident. The officers According to the Portland Police Bureau, at 6:27 a.m. Friday, Aug. 27, North Precinct officers responded to an apartment building the 1600 Block of North Willis Boulevard when the US Drug Enforcement Administration was serving a warrant and requested assistance. The officers learned that a suspect was armed and had been threatening to shoot the federal agents.

Emergency reaction and crisis negotiation teams responded.

Police began evacuating nearby apartment units.

At about 7:30 a.m., one shot was fired and a officer was injured. Police say the shot came through a wall and hit the officer in a leg. The officer was transported to an area hospital.

Additional shots came from the suspect's location. At least two Portland officers returned fire and killed the suspect.

Police say there is no ongoing threat to the community.

North Interstate Avenue is closed between Kilpatrick and Argyle streets was closed as homicide detectives began investigating the incident.

Lovell has responded to the hospital and has briefed Mayor Ted Wheeler on the situation.

KOIN 6 News is a news partner of the Portland Tribune and contributed to this story.

