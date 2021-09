After yet another meltdown of an outing for Matt Barnes on Tuesday night, his second in as many days, it is now even more clear than before that the Red Sox have a Matt Barnes Problem. While the righty was a big, big part of their success in the first half of the season, the second half has been a much different story, with August in particular being an issue. The righty now has a 16.88 ERA over 5 1⁄3 innings this month, striking out 10, walking five, and allowing a whopping three homers.