Flood Advisory issued for Saginaw by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 22:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-30 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Saginaw The National Weather Service in Detroit/Pontiac has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Central Saginaw County in southeastern Michigan * Until 100 AM EDT. * At 707 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Saginaw, Frankenmuth, St. Charles, Zilwaukee, Merrill, Bridgeport, Carrollton, Nelson, Swan Creek, Garfield, Arthur, Shiawassee National Wildlife Refuge, Shields, Fosters, Buena Vista Township, Hemlock and Gera. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.