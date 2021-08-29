Cancel
NFL

Bridgewater shakes off slow start, throws touchdown pass to Sutton in preseason finale

9NEWS
 6 days ago

Through the first quarter, it appeared the Broncos’ starters weren’t quite mentally prepared to play.

Teddy Bridgewater and his receivers were misfiring, as the Broncos’ newly anointed No. 1 quarterback was off to a backup-like, 1 of 6 for 4 yard start.

Denver’s vaunted defense, meanwhile, was giving up yards and first downs to  the Los Angeles Rams’ second- and third-string offense. Led by former Virginia quarterback Bryce Perkins, the Rams put together back-to-back, 11-play, field goal drives against Denver’s top defenders.

It was 6-3 Rams early in the second quarter and it could have been worse as Los Angeles had 7 first downs to Denver’s 2.

But Bridgewater would get one more chance to justify head coach Vic Fangio’s decision to choose him over Drew Lock. Bridgewater completed 5 of 5 for 58 yards in his third drive, which was capped by an 8-yard touchdown strike to receiver Courtland Sutton that helped put Denver ahead, 17-12 late in the fourth quarter on a warm (84 degrees at kickoff) Saturday night before about two-thirds full Empower Field at Mile High.

Perkins led the Rams on his first drive of the second half, but the Denver defense, which hasn't allowed a touchdown in the preseason, stiffened in the red zone. A fourth field goal by Matt Gay gave Los Angeles a 12-10 lead midway through the third quarter.

Lock answered on the next drive by going 5 of 5 for 55 yards with a 7-yard touchdown pass to tight end A.J. Fort. That put the Broncos up, 17-12.

Bridgewater and Sutton also connected for a 19-yard completion on the drive, an encouraging return to play by the receiver who had been since tearing an ACL in game 2 last season at Pittsburgh.

Another player making a comeback from ACL surgery, tight end Albert Okwuegbunam, had three catches for 23 yards.

Thus, the Broncos’ first-string players finished their preseason. Bridgewater finished 22 of 30 for 241 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. His next game will be the season-opener Sept. 12 against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

Lock was 19 of 28 for 298 yards, 3 touchdowns and no interceptions and a 138.7 rating. Not bad for someone who lost the QB competition. Make no mistake, Lock is not done.

Brandon McManus continued his strong kicking as he nailed a 54-yard field goal to finish off the Broncos’ first drive. He was 5 of 5 in field goals, with makes from 52 and 54 yards, and 8 of 8 in 33-yard extra points.

The Rams got a third field goal from Matt Gay late in the first half when defensive lineman Michael Hoecht beat right tackle Cam Fleming on a stunt and stripped-sack Lock. Hoecht recovered the fumble inside the Broncos' 20, setting up Gay's short field goal on the final play of the half.

For many players, the game would mark the last time on the Broncos' active roster. The team must cut its roster from 80 players to 53 by 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Denver, CO
