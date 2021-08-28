Inbox Zero

Once upon a time in a land not too far away we wrote letters on a typewriter, using carbon paper if we wanted to keep a copy and Wite-Out[1] if we made a mistake, put them in envelopes with stamps on them, and waited several days for them to be delivered by the United States Postal Service. We fully expected the person on the receiving end to take a day or so before opening our letter. If (and only if) our letter was of higher importance than the other letters on the recipient’s desk, a response would be composed in a few days, put in the mail, and we’d receive the response a few days after that. The whole process, if everything worked, would take about two weeks.