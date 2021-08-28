Obituary: Gary White, 43, of Monroe
Gary White, age 43 of Monroe, passed away on August 27, 2021. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Gary was a graduate of MACHS in 1997. He was preceded in death by one hour of his father Erskin White. Gary is survived by his mother, Sandy White of Loganville; brothers, Jason & Jennifer Rowe of Oxford, Tommy & Sierra Phillips of Monroe; sisters, Melinda & Michael Chancey of Bethlehem, Janice & Johnnie Farmer of Monroe, Cassie & Adam Ramey of Cleveland and many nieces and nephews.news.monroelocal.org
