Monroe, GA

Obituary: Gary White, 43, of Monroe

By Sharon Swanepoel
Monroe Local News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGary White, age 43 of Monroe, passed away on August 27, 2021. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Gary was a graduate of MACHS in 1997. He was preceded in death by one hour of his father Erskin White. Gary is survived by his mother, Sandy White of Loganville; brothers, Jason & Jennifer Rowe of Oxford, Tommy & Sierra Phillips of Monroe; sisters, Melinda & Michael Chancey of Bethlehem, Janice & Johnnie Farmer of Monroe, Cassie & Adam Ramey of Cleveland and many nieces and nephews.

