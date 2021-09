The Wichita Police Department has identified the boy involved in an accidental death investigation as 8 year old Lucas Kindrick. Around 7:30 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to a call at a home in the 2200 block of West Rio Vista Drive in far north Wichita. They found Kindrick unresponsive in the home’s pool. Life-saving measures were attempted, but the boy was pronounced dead at the scene.