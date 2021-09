As usual, the pitching meter looks miles better than the hitting meter. Although the Mets only won two of their seven games this week, the pitching staff only gave up more than four runs once (Monday’s game) and every loss was decided by three runs or less. The pitching staff’s 3.54 ERA over this seven-game stretch was top 10 in baseball and with the exception of Monday’s game, didn’t really have any blowups this week. The staff has mostly done its job of keeping the Mets in games, even without Jacob deGrom. The offense simply isn’t doing its job.