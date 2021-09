In the blink of an eye Bob Diaco came and went and with him went his 3-4 defense, which ultimately proved extremely ineffective in 2020. In rolls an entirely new defensive staff helmed by LB coach and co-DC (play caller) Brad Lambert, DL coach and co-DC Mark Hagen. Safety coach and co-DC Ron English and CB coach James Adams. With them will see the return of the 4-3, a defense Purdue’s current personnel is much better suited for and allows their best playmakers a chance to be aggressive. Aggressive. That’s a word you will hear a lot regarding Purdue’s defense in 2021. Even though Brohm has brought in a very experienced staff, he himself will play a bigger role in the defense this year in an attempt to match his aggressive playing style.