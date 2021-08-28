Medina County Ohio News: Obhof Earns National Recognition for Conservative Leadership
MEDINA—Former Ohio Senate President Larry Obhof (R-Medina) announced today that the he has received the Award for Conservative Excellence in the 2020 State Legislative Ratings of the American Conservative Union (ACU) Foundation. Obhof was tied in the ratings as the most conservative legislator in Ohio. This was the tenth consecutive year that Obhof was ranked among the most conservative members of the Ohio legislature.www.medinacountylife.com
