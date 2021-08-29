Cancel
Scranton, PA

Cyclists climb Scranton's Hill Section

Newswatch 16
 6 days ago

Cyclists took to one of the toughest hills in Scranton on Saturday.

The Electric City Classic Hill Climb came back after a year off.

The event asks riders to climb the hill on historic Olive Street in the city.

The Classic criterium race did not go off this year because of the pandemic, so cyclists were happy that part of the event made a comeback.

"Wiped. It was a blast. Good time. You're coming up, and by the time you got to the third lift, with the cobblestone, it gets hard," said Owen Worozbyt, a participant from Dunmore.

New this year: after the bikes did the climb, the Electric City Classic welcomed runners to scale the hill in Scranton.

