Jerry Koosman won the clinching game of the Mets’ first championship, no small feat, going the distance to defeat the Orioles, 5-3, in Game 5 of the 1969 World Series. Yet as someone not yet around for that seminal moment, I feel like I hear more about a different game that Koosman pitched that season — which speaks to both the magic of that Mets campaign and Koosman’s vast contributions to it.