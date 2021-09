• Received a call from the Diocese of New Ulm Offices, 1421 6th St. N. at 1:24 p.m. Thursday regarding a 49-year-old New Ulm woman who came into the offices acting strangely and refused to leave. Police found drug paraphernalia on the woman and she was taken to the New Ulm Medical Center emergency room. Her vehicle was impounded because it was blocking a driveway outside the diocese offices. A report was sent to the New Ulm City Attorney’s Office.