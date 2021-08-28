New York Jets: Ty Johnson has fought his way into a case for RB1 duties

The New York Jets’ 2020 season went so awry, that one could argue that the team failed to even lose the proper fashion. There was never any use in whining about the Jets’ late victories over playoff squads from Los Angeles and Cleveland. Tanking is a tired exercise where those that do the deed never get to enjoy the rewards created by fans’ insistence they throw games. Besides, if Zach Wilson is the supposed consolation prize for missing out on Trevor Lawrence, early returns suggest that Jets fans are more than happy with that trade-off.