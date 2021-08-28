Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

New York Jets: Ty Johnson has fought his way into a case for RB1 duties

By Empire Sports Media
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New York Jets’ 2020 season went so awry, that one could argue that the team failed to even lose the proper fashion. There was never any use in whining about the Jets’ late victories over playoff squads from Los Angeles and Cleveland. Tanking is a tired exercise where those that do the deed never get to enjoy the rewards created by fans’ insistence they throw games. Besides, if Zach Wilson is the supposed consolation prize for missing out on Trevor Lawrence, early returns suggest that Jets fans are more than happy with that trade-off.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trevor Lawrence
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jets#Exercise#American Football#The New York Jets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
New York Jets
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLWETM

New York Jets trade TE Chris Herndon to Minnesota

(WETM) – The New York Jets have traded tight end Chris Herndon to the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for draft pick compensation. The deal was first reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, citing Herndon’s agent. Tom Pelissero, also of the NFL Network, reports the Vikings will send a 2022 fourth round pick to New York in exchange for Herndon and a 2022 sixth round pick.
NFLPosted by
Jets X-Factor

These 5 New York Jets players need to impress vs. Packers

Stakes are high for New York Jets’ trip to Green Bay. In the past, NFL teams came out of their second preseason game with two exhibition contests left to go. That’s not the case anymore. With the preseason schedule sliced to three games, the New York Jets have only one game left following their Saturday afternoon clash with the Green Bay Packers.
NFLPosted by
Empire Sports Media

New York Jets: Attainable goals for Saturday’s game at Green Bay

How can the New York Jets end a (literally) painful visit to Wisconsin on the right note? ESM’s Jets experts investigate…. Following a devastating injury on the football field, the New York Jets will look to pick up the pieces and seek redemption in a familiar place: the football field, namely the not-so-famous thawed, green tundra of Lambeau Field.
NFLganggreennation.com

New York Jets Flight Connections 8/21/21

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! The New York Jets square off against the Green Bay Packers today in the second of three preseason contests. For the Jets defense it’s an opportunity to begin to figure out how they will adjust to the loss of Carl Lawson. On offense the Jets will look to continue the progress of rookie quarterback Zach Wilson towards opening the season as the unquestioned starter.
NFLNews-Herald

Philadelphia Eagles at New York Jets odds, picks and prediction

The Philadelphia Eagles (0-2) meet the New York Jets (2-0) Friday for a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff at MetLife Stadium. Below, we look at the Eagles vs. Jets odds and lines, and make our best NFL picks, predictions and bets. Philly was annihilated 35-0 by the visiting New England Patriots...
NFLPosted by
The Game Haus

Eagles Preseason Preview: New York Jets

The Eagles are coming off a rough performance against the Patriots. They will have a chance to redeem themselves one more time before the regular season gets underway. Philadelphia will be facing the New York Jets in the meadowlands Friday night. The Jets are currently favored by 4 points in this upcoming game.
NFLchatsports.com

New York Jets hire Mark Sanchez’s former quarterbacks coach

According to Brian Costello of the New York Post, the New York Jets have added Matt Cavanaugh to Robert Saleh‘s coaching staff. Cavanaugh will serve as the Jets’ senior offensive assistant. The Jets have hired Matt Cavanaugh to be their senior offensive assistant, per source. — Brian Costello (@BrianCoz) August...
NFLYardbarker

New York Jets 2021 opponent report: Atlanta Falcons

London’s calling the New York Jets, who will battle the Atlanta Falcons overseas in an interconference matchup in Week 5. The Date: Week 5, 9:30 a.m. ET, NFL Network (@ London, England) The Series: Atlanta leads 7-5 (last meeting: 2017, 25-20 ATL) American soil hasn’t been too kind to the...
NFLPosted by
Jets X-Factor

5 linebackers the New York Jets should target

The New York Jets could use extra depth at linebacker. In Robert Saleh and Jeff Ulbrich‘s 4-3 defense, the New York Jets will have three linebackers on the field when they send out their base unit. The Jets currently have five linebackers on their 53-man roster, but that will be...
NFLchatsports.com

New York Jets: Attainable goals for Friday’s game vs. Philadelphia

Never mind Labor Day. For New York Jets fans, the unofficial end of summer arrives when the Philadelphia Eagles show up on the preseason ledger. The Jets’ late-summer showcase with the Eagles resumes on Friday night at MetLife Stadium (7:30 p.m. ET, WCBS). New York (2-0) has faced Philadelphia (0-2) in every preseason finale since 2001. The streak was interrupted only by the cancellation of last year’s preseason proceedings but resumes on Friday night in what goes down as the Jets’ only official home game of their 2021 exhibition showings (they were the designated road team in the opener against the Giants).
NFLchatsports.com

5 New York Jets roster battles that will be settled vs. Eagles

The New York Jets may have completed two-thirds of their preseason schedule already, but they have hardly been able to find many concrete answers to their various questions. Numerous positional battles still have to be settled after weeks of tightly contested competition. Here are a few of the duels that...
NFLPosted by
Empire Sports Media

New York Jets acquire Shaq Lawson from Texans

The New York Jets have replaced an injured Lawson with a healthy one, adding veteran end Shaq Lawson in a deal with the Houston Texans, per multiple reports. The addition of Shaq Lawson will certainly not fill the entire void left behind by Carl Lawson’s injury, but he’ll make an impact nonetheless.
NFLPosted by
The Game Haus

3 Takeaways from the New York Jets vs. Philadelphia Eagles Game

This weekend, the New York Jets and Philadelphia Eagles finished up a week of joint practices with their final preseason game. With most of the key starters sidelined, we got a good look at the guys who will be filling out the 53 man roster. And with that, three takeaways from the New York Jets vs. Philadelphia Eagles game.
NFLPosted by
Jets X-Factor

New York Jets roster: Live 53-man cutdown tracker

Track the New York Jets’ 53-man roster cuts live. With the preseason slate over and the opener in Carolina less than two weeks away, the New York Jets‘ next task lies in one of the most difficult stanzas of football: cutting down to 53 players by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday.
NFLchatsports.com

New York Jets face their edgy situation head-on, trade for Shaq Lawson

A look at what's happening around the New York Jets:. Editor's note: The Jets acquired the Houston Texans pass-rusher Shaq Lawson on Sunday, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter. New York is sending a 2022 sixth-round draft pick to Houston in the deal, according to ESPN's Rich Cimini. Lawson, 27, is a moderately productive player who is under contract beyond this season. What's below is Cimini's analysis of the Jets' situation at defensive end, prior to news of the trade.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

New York Jets: Shaq Lawson trade might stop bleeding on defense

The New York Jets defense was in a bad way after the Carl Lawson injury but the Shaq Lawson trade might help alleviate some of their woes. Carl Lawson suffering a torn Achilles was a massive blow for the New York Jets. The team signed the veteran edge rusher in free agency to give a position group that has struggled with effectiveness for years a massive boost. And by all accounts, he was prepared to do exactly that prior to his season-ending injury. Vinny Curry also being ruled out only made things worse.

Comments / 0

Community Policy