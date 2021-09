The 2021 softball season came to an end on Wednesday, August 18 when CB Extreme held off a mid-game surge by the Rainbow Unicorns to take the Wednesday league title 12-6. The Rainbow Unicorns had a prolific regular season, and the best uniforms ever in the history of town league softball, outscoring opponents 121-48 over the course of the summer to finish in first place with a record of 6-0-1. Meanwhile, CB Extreme’s season was erratic at best to finish middle of the pack with a record of 3-3-1. But none of that matters when the playoffs start and CB Extreme made the most of it cruising through the playoffs to reach the finals. Meanwhile, the Rainbow Unicorns lost their magic only to find enough of it to reach the championship game from the loser’s bracket.