As Georgia Tech cross country begins its 2021 season on Friday, Sept. 3, we take a moment to look back at Tech cross country via photos from the 2020 season. The Yellow Jackets women’s cross country team was a mainstay in the USTFCCCA rankings during the 2020 season reaching as high as No. 13. The Jackets men’s cross country team had top-5 finishes in all of their meets. The White and Gold hope to continue that success into the 2021 season.