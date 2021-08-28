Flood Warning issued for Chickasaw by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-01 05:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-05 18:01:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Chickasaw The National Weather Service in La Crosse has extended the * Flood Warning for Floyd County in north central Iowa Mitchell County in north central Iowa Chickasaw County in northeastern Iowa Fayette County in northeastern Iowa Howard County in northeastern Iowa Winneshiek County in northeastern Iowa * Until 400 PM CDT Sunday. * At 835 AM CDT, local law enforcement reported continued flooding in the warned area with many secondary roads and a few main roads still closed due to high water. However, conditions were starting to slowly improve across much of the area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Decorah, Charles City, Oelwein, Cresco, Osage, New Hampton, West Union, Nashua, Fayette, St. Ansgar, Calmar, Fredericksburg, Rockford, Ossian, Riceville, Elgin, Clermont, Lyle, Elma and Maynard.