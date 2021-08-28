Thousands Expected in Washington, D.C., to March for Voting Rights
Thousands of people rallied and marched through Washington, D.C., in sweltering heat Saturday, advocating for voting rights and other social justice issues. Martin Luther King III, speaking at the March On for Washington and Voting Rights rally on the National Mall, opened by calling back to another hot day 58 years ago — when his father Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his “I Have a Dream” speech.www.nbclosangeles.com
