Colorado State

Couple arrested after allegedly failing to report young boy's death at San Antonio hotel, burying body in Colorado, records show

KENS 5 Eyewitness News
 6 days ago
Two people have been arrested in the investigation of a 5-year-old boy's death in San Antonio and subsequent dumping in another state, arrest records indicate.

According to an affidavit, 25-year-old Nickolle Aguilar told FBI agents earlier this summer that her child, Domenic Aguilar-Acevedo, became sick while they were staying at a San Antonio hotel in July. They never sought help, however, and Domenic eventually died; arrest records state authorities reviewed surveillance footage which showed his stepfather, 26-year-old Daniel Garcia, carrying "what appeared to be a lifeless body out of the room and down the stairway" before leaving the next morning.

Garcia and Aguilar then allegedly drove to Colorado, where they buried Domenic's body in a remote park west of Denver. Investigators found the body about a month later, assisted by Aguilar, in a deep ravine where it was exposed to the elements. Records state the boy was still wearing the same clothes as viewed in the surveillance footage.

A specific cause of death is still being determined, but records state Aguilar told authorities Garcia had been extensively physically abusing the boy. She also admitted to not reporting the boy's death out of fear of losing custody of their other kids.

The two are being charged with injury to a child resulting in death after they were arrested in Florida on Saturday. It's unclear whether or not they are San Antonio residents.

