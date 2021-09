The Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 was approved by the FDA, and Ravens coach John Harbaugh is still going to defer to the players when it comes to getting the shot. “As far as the FDA approval and all that, I’m not a doctor – though I play one in press conferences," Harbaugh said. "I act like one, but I know absolutely nothing about any of that. So, in that sense, they’re getting the best advice … Our players are getting the best advice from doctors that do know, and they’re making rational decisions based on what’s best for them in their opinion. What else can you do?"